SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 12,369,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 45,222,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,472.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,472.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.