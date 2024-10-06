Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.24 and last traded at $102.87. 7,659,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 22,288,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.23.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of -72.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 39.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

