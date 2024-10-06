Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock valued at $309,400,324. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.5 %

AMZN stock opened at $186.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

