Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 116,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 257,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,829,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.9% during the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 197,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock worth $309,400,324. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

