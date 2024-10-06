Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 57,885 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $186,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock valued at $309,400,324. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

