Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 19.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

WOR opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $69.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.05 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

