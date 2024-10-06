Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $23.43 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock valued at $309,400,324 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

