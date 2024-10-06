Advisor OS LLC Purchases 2,314 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 369,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,127,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 191,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,795,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $576,694,000 after purchasing an additional 441,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,549,744 shares of company stock worth $309,400,324 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average is $182.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

