Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

