AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,393,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 241,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.11. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

