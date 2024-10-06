ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,239,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,486,000 after purchasing an additional 105,716 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $1,230,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth $1,408,000. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Stock Performance

HTH stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Hilltop’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $566,009.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,979 shares in the company, valued at $17,978,857.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. Stephens raised their price target on Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTH

Hilltop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.