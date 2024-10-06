Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Forrester Research worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Forrester Research by 123.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $71,122.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,626.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forrester Research stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $303.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

