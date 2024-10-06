Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $662.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Anterix ( NASDAQ:ATEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 441.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

