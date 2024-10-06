Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 334 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,027,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 173,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $33.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $666.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.