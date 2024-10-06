Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

