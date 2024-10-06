Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 6,983 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 582,503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 295,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,888,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VHT opened at $277.81 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.17.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.