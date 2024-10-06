Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of Auna at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUNA. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Auna during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Auna in the first quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Auna in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Auna during the first quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Auna during the 1st quarter valued at $6,899,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Auna from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

NYSE AUNA opened at $7.15 on Friday. Auna SA has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Auna SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Auna

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

