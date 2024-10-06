Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWM stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.