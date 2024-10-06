Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.15 Million Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 148.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 36,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at $11,118,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Plexus news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $64,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,199.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at $11,118,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,834 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.89. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $87.21 and a 12 month high of $138.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.77.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

