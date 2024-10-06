Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.90% of Sow Good as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOWG. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sow Good during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Sow Good during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sow Good during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sow Good in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sow Good Stock Performance

Sow Good stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Sow Good Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $24.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.91 million, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good ( NASDAQ:SOWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Sow Good had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 37.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sow Good Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

