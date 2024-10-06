Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 117.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 158,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 85,445 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 130.6% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

