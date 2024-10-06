Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RXO. Motco grew its position in RXO by 5,450.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of RXO by 2,235.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in RXO during the second quarter worth about $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RXO by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get RXO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

RXO Stock Performance

RXO opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -302.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.34.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About RXO

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.