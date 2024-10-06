Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 76,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,461,000 after buying an additional 158,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,477,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,564 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 320,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,919 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,437,000 after acquiring an additional 65,694 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,015.38%.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $265,748.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,014.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,888.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $265,748.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,014.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

