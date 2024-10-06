Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRXFree Report) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.58% of TScan Therapeutics worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 48.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director Barbara Klencke acquired 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $26,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,050. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TScan Therapeutics news, insider Zoran Zdraveski sold 164,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $951,885.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,258.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Klencke bought 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $26,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,050. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $82,550 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TCRX opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $291.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.77.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 855.84%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

