StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 33,067 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.67% of StealthGas worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 17.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 189,157 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in StealthGas by 21.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.81. StealthGas Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $39.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on StealthGas

StealthGas Company Profile

(Free Report)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.