Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $189,000 in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 77.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 141,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $1.69 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK ( NASDAQ:PSNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.58.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

