Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Up 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $35.71. 247,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,251,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,154 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $72,730,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,943,000 after purchasing an additional 736,345 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 626,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $31,300,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

