Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.61 Million Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 352.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in KT were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,061,000 after buying an additional 829,682 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 245.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 804,986 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 383.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 136,021 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 55.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 374,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 133,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KT by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 96,518 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

KT Stock Performance

Shares of KT stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

