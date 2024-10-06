Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 177,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 31.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 868,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 205,890 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,238.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 704,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 652,116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6,378.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 172,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 169,468 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 692,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.66 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 59.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

