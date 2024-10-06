Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of Ameresco worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 187.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 44,882 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $12,065,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 142,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $1,009,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,823.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,221 shares of company stock worth $140,814 over the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley upgraded Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.46.

Ameresco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMRC opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameresco

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

