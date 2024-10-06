Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.46% of Civeo worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Civeo by 2,074.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Civeo by 242.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 101,378 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Civeo by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 254,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,633 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Civeo by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Civeo Stock Up 2.1 %

CVEO opened at $27.61 on Friday. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $403.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Civeo had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $188.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $444,015. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

