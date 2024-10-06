155,114 Shares in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.28% of EZCORP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 114,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 108.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 100,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 718,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 127,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 216,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday.

EZPW opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $626.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. EZCORP had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $281.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

