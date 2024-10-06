Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,566 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 36.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 597,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 159,831 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 698,722 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 605.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 61,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE NUS opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $315.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

