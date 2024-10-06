Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 193,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.15% of NextNav as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NN. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextNav during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextNav by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NextNav by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NN opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.06. NextNav Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 134.05% and a negative net margin of 2,181.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,490,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,257,176.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,490,213 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,176.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Subin bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $692,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,365,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,367,273.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

