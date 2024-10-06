Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 32,676 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $3,808,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 617,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Flowserve by 541.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 350,889 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Flowserve Price Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

