Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.54 Million Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,670 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth $195,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

SYBT stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $36,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,352. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $373,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,248.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $36,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,352. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,457 shares of company stock worth $1,335,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYBT. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.50 price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Read More

