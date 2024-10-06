Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.56 Million Holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 212.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 505,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,692 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in DocGo were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCGO. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 151.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DocGo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocGo by 693.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DocGo by 124.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $340.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. DocGo Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.61 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

DocGo Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

