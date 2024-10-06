Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.99% of Lifecore Biomedical worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFCR. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifecore Biomedical Trading Up 14.3 %

NASDAQ:LFCR opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.95. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lifecore Biomedical ( NASDAQ:LFCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 515.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Lifecore Biomedical in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lowered shares of Lifecore Biomedical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

