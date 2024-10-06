Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 69.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,012 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 365.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

DEA stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 0.72. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 530.00%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

