Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,041 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Spire Global were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Spire Global by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Spire Global by 2,221.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 406.3% in the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W cut Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Spire Global, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

