ProShare Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

WisdomTree Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of WT stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.43. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

