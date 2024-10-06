National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in National HealthCare by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $260,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,327.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

National HealthCare stock opened at $123.02 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.43.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $300.66 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

National HealthCare Profile

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.