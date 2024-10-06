ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $68.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Customers Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Insider Activity

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,500 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $113,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,267.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

