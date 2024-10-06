ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $83,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,292,000 after purchasing an additional 505,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after buying an additional 305,868 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 81.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,432,000 after buying an additional 229,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 116.23%. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $761,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,715,507.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $145,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,541.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $761,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,715,507.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,240 shares of company stock worth $2,725,146. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

