Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,400 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,199,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 902,436 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after buying an additional 709,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 184.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,071,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after buying an additional 695,418 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Clear Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $4,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,023,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,714,532. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Clear Secure Trading Up 2.6 %

YOU stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $33.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

