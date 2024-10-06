CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after buying an additional 211,697 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 1,693.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 303,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,734 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 18.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Stock Performance

CEVA opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.31 million, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.19. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $25.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CEVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

