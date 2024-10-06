Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POWL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 18.0% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $242.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.51 and a 1-year high of $248.07.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $5,339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,704,513.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

