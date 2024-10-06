ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Separately, KeyCorp cut shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

