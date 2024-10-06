ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 369.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 361,797 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 90.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 391,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 185,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 34.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 439,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 12.70. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 44.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

