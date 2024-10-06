ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,592 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 625,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 159,341 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after acquiring an additional 336,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 91,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $44,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,992. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $36,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $44,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,272. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

